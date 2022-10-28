1972

Louise, One Word of Love

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 4th, 1972

Studio

Not Available

The young Isabelle escapes from the orphanage and she adopted by two chaps on a caravan. They then meet by chance the posh family of Louise- who runs away with the three adventurers when confronted with the reality of having to marry a Belgian with a large moustache and a bald head. They find a dog. Later Louisa degenerates into a minor moment of sexual hedonism and multiplexing with the two chaps before they are all overwhelmed by the Armageddon that was WWI.

Cast

Willeke van AmmelrooyLouisa
Roger Van HoolPaul

Images