It is dinnertime with much noise and fun. An unusual family is sitting around the table. Louise's relatives: her father, her two mothers, her stepmother, her brothers and sisters. Françoise and Gérard have been in love for 44 years. They have three children. Sybille and sylviane have been in love for 23 years. They wanted to have a child so they asked their friend Françoise to "lend" them Gérard, her husband. And she said ok.