Louvre Come Back to Me!

Not Available

Pepe Le Pew, the eternally amorous skunk, is in Paris, where the smell of his odor sends a female cat upward to hit a freshly painted flagpole, which puts a white stripe on her back and causes Pepe to think she is a girl skunk. He lustfully pursues her into the Louvre art gallery, where his foul scent causes the images in several paintings to change poses to show their disgust. The female cat's feline lover has also come into the Louvre and challenges Pepe to a duel for possession of her, but is thwarted by Pepe's unbearable stench.