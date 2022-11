Not Available

Love 2. America tells the story of the final 24 hours of the romance of two lovers, ANTON (30) and BEATRICE (34). After 24 hours, Anton is going to leave, forever, to a place far away where he will start a new life; Beatrice will return to David (32), her husband. Entwined with memories, dreams and thoughts of the future, their story slowly departs from reality and becomes the universal story of two lovers at the end of their love.