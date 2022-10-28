Not Available

Love 24x7

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A love story set in the backdrop of media. The movie is written and directed by debutante Sreebala K Menon. Dileep plays Rupesh Nambiar, who works in a news channel. Nikhila Pavithran plays the female lead. She does the role of news reader Kabani. Sreenivasan plays the channel editor Ummer Abdulla. The movie showcases many interesting facts about media.

Cast

Nikhila VimalKabani
Suhasini ManiratnamDr. Sarayu
Sashi KumarDr. Satheesh
SreenivasanUmar Abdullah
Shankar RamakrishnanMurali Gopalakrishna Pillai
Sudhhy KopaJoshy

