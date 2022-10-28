Not Available

A love story set in the backdrop of media. The movie is written and directed by debutante Sreebala K Menon. Dileep plays Rupesh Nambiar, who works in a news channel. Nikhila Pavithran plays the female lead. She does the role of news reader Kabani. Sreenivasan plays the channel editor Ummer Abdulla. The movie showcases many interesting facts about media.