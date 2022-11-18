Not Available

Taiwanese successful actuary Chung Wen Kai lives a life free of any unnecessary risks, or calculated ones if any. Wen Kai plans to pay Sandra, his rich girlfriend who has been away in Singapore for a business trip, a surprise visit on Valentine’s Day. Wen Kai also plans to propose to Sandra. What Wen Kai did not plan for was to have lost the diamond ring at the airport. Wen Kai also did not plan to meet Haney Goh, whom Wen Kai will “partner” reluctantly in order to buy a new diamond ring for Sandra at couple-only 50% Valentine’s Day special discount at a jewellery shop in Singapore. While stepping out of the jewellery shop, the “couple” are robbed and Wen Kai loses all his valuables including a phone which Haney took to throw at the robbers. Feeling sorry for Wen Kai, Haney decides to help Wen Kai in completing his goal to propose to Sandra.