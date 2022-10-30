Love Addict

Not Available

Are you addicted to love? Through personal stories of love addicts and the people around them this documentary explores the nature of love addiction. It will seek to understand what happens when "love" takes over your life. If you are addicted to love, love becomes more of a struggle than something great and joyful. Love addiction can rule your life in a destructive way. As someone addicted to love, you ignore your own boundaries and needs, and your attempts to loving someone are seldom returned. Love addiction can lead to obsessive thinking, anxiety, despair and loneliness