Not Available

Love Addiction

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The same blood the pumps in your dick, pumps in your heart. Love Addiction is a three hour marathon of man to man sex, with extremely creative camera work, slick, fast paced editing, and a cast of the ten hottest men South of the Rio Grande. Set in the bustling city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Daniel Marvin is a young and ambitious executive who has it all. A self proclaimed sex-addict, his intense sex life is filled with attractive men, threeways, orgies and high-class gigolos. One morning while walking down the street, he falls for a total stranger and soon becomes obsessed with the guy. Daniel undergoes therapy to free himself from his addiction - that of love. In nine boiling hot episodes, Kristen Bjorn's right-hand man Strongboli takes the director's seat, and weaves a a sexual adventure which is guaranteed to rock your world, and make you explode with pleasure.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images