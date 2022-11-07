Love Ain't Suppose To Hurt

Not Available

"Love hurts sometimes, but Lawd knows when it's real, it brings more joy than pain!" This spectacular, live-filmed Gospel Musical stage play celebrates love relations through humor and drama. Filled with phenomenal musical performances by talented cast members, including rising star Tony Grant (Tyler Perry's "Why Did I Get Married"), Nei-Ce Knight-Preuitt, Ricke Vermont (Universal's "Blues Brothers" show) and Bridgette Bentley ("A Good Man is Hard to Find", "What Goes Around Comes Around"). Also featuring, from the Grammy-nominated & Platinum-selling R&B group AZ Yet.