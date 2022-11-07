Not Available

Love Ain't Suppose to Hurt 2: The Wedding

    When Tracie decides to wed the man of her dreams, an unforeseen accident causes her to contend with yet another issue from her troubled past. With a little luck, Tracie's straight-shooting, Bible-toting Aunt Shirley will be able to shed some light on the situation. That is, if a secret from Aunt Shirley's own past doesn't cloud her better judgment. Tommy Ford Marcus Nelson Bridgette Bentley Nei-Ce Knight-Preuitt Rickie Vermont Rory Darvel Shanelle Solomon Carey Durrell Axnt Tommy A. Ford Darrell Carey Ax'nt Carey Durell

    Cast

