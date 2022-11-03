Love Amorously

Not Available

General Kongkiet and General Banphot are two very senior Royal Thai Police officers. They are also neighbors and they are both after the same woman. Their niece and nephew each urging them on to win her heart. However unknown to all of them is that her daughter in law is a murderer who has killed her son and made it look like a suicide. She didn't get the money she thought she would so she kidnaps her mother in law hoping she can finally get what she thinks she deserves.