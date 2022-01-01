1994

Love and a .45

  • Crime
  • Thriller

November 22nd, 1994

Trimark Pictures

Small-time criminal Watty Watts attempts to rob a convenience store with his drug-addict buddy, Billy Mack Black. The robbery, however, leads to murder, and soon Watty leaves Billy behind and goes on the run with his beloved girlfriend, Starlene. Heading toward Mexico, the fugitive couple gets plenty of media coverage, until there are even more people on their trail. Can Watty and Starlene make it south of the border without getting caught?

Cast

Renée ZellwegerStarlene Cheatham
Rory CochraneBilly Mack Black
Jeffrey CombsDinosaur Bob
Jace AlexanderCreepy Cody
Peter FondaVergil Cheatham
Ann WedgeworthThaylene Cheatham

