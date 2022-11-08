Not Available

Love and Death on the Edge of a Razor

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Attias

Stefano, the son of a wealthy businessman, meets a beautiful woman named Lidia while accompanying his father to a meeting with a cardinal. He pursues her through the streets of Venice and a romance develops. Upon returning from an overseas business trip, he is informed that Lidia has been killed in an accident. Soon afterwards, he thinks he recognizes her at a building site, but the woman claims to be a reporter who is obviously involved with gangsters. Furthermore, all evidence of Lidia's death has now been obliterated. Stefano continues to investigate the mystery, uncovering family intrigues

Cast

