2010

Love and Distrust

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 2010

Studio

Not Available

This collection of five short films artfully portrays desire's ability to both empower and destroy those who encounter it. In "The Summer House," sultry teen Jane (Talulah Riley) is courted by a former beau, Richard (Robert Pattinson), during the chaotic summer of 1969. Other tales revolve around a waitress (Amy Adams) desperate to rescue her young daughter, and a techie (James Franco) who uses gadgets to keep emotions at bay.

Cast

James FrancoTravis
Amy AdamsCharlotte Brown
Dawn AndersonRail Passenger
Laurence BeckNico
Rian BishopRail Passenger
Marianne BorgoMarie Pierre

