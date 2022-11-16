Love and Eidelweiss

Not Available

Ryo, a victim of domestic violence by her mom, dad and her relatives, becomes a violent psychopath. She is willing to realize her desires even through wrong and brutal ways. When she meets the couple, Cinta and Bugi, Ryo often relieves Cinta of boredom. Marsha, Cinta’s sister, feels sympathy for Ryo. But when she finds Ryo during a session with a psychiatrist, she is warned by her parents to be careful and to leave these problems to Captain Wahidi, a police officer. However, Ryo realizes that she has been watched. Her resentment builds up, and she is resolved to destroy those around her.