Love and Hate: The Story of Colin and Joanne Thatcher

Narcissistic Saskatchewan Tory politician Colin Thatcher is engaged in a bitter divorce from his wife Jo-Ann. When a series of court rulings over the divorce go against him, Thatcher decides a more drastic solution is needed - murder! A series of attempts on Jo-Ann's life follow, most of which don't succeed. Finally one does, and the arrogant Thatcher believes he is above the law and immune to prosecution. But his arrogance proves to be his undoing, as Crown Counsel Serge Kujawa builds a case against this psychopathic monster for 1st-degree murder - charging that Thatcher hired someone to kill his wife. The true story of one of the most disturbing stories of murder-for-hire in Canada. - IMDb