Love and Mary

2006

Mary is a sophisticated pastry chef who's struggling to keep the doors of her bakery open. Facing eviction, she decides to return back home with her fiancé, Brent, to collect a sizable engagement gift from her eccentric Texan family. But, when Brent is felled by allergies and unable to travel, Mary bails his identical-twin brother, Jake, out of jail and travels back home passing him off as her fiancé.