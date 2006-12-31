2006

Love and Mary

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Mary is a sophisticated pastry chef who's struggling to keep the doors of her bakery open. Facing eviction, she decides to return back home with her fiancé, Brent, to collect a sizable engagement gift from her eccentric Texan family. But, when Brent is felled by allergies and unable to travel, Mary bails his identical-twin brother, Jake, out of jail and travels back home passing him off as her fiancé.

Cast

Gabriel MannJake / Brent
Whitney AbleLucy
Alexandria DeberrySara Pederson
Lauren GermanMary

