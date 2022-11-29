Love and Monsters

Not Available

A warm sea, hot sun, a burning beauty in a police uniform and a bottle of wine are all that Yura Skvortsov needs to be happy, who has come to the resort to heal his mental wounds. Of course, there is a low season in any resort. But only here, in Bulgaria, it comes literally. First, the English doggie disappears, then the lion, and then the already few tourists disappear altogether. Yura will have to defend his right to life and love in a fierce battle with unknown monsters that threaten all living things. Fortunately, the invincible monsters have one weak point: alcohol is poison for them!