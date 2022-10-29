Not Available

Faced with the reality that her only child will flee the nest for college, film-funder turned filmmaker Lyda Kuth gets anxious not only about how her daughter will fare in today’s world of love and romance, but also about her relationship with her husband of 20 years. What will life be like after her daughter leaves? What is the real meaning of love, marriage, long-term commitment? She queries non-experts and experts alike, such as indie filmmaker Josh Safdie, playwright and musician Kyle Jarrow, author and scholar Stephanie Coontz, about their successes and failures of the heart. "Love and Other Anxieties," a midlife story, is both personal and poetic. With the help of editor/co-writer Lucia Small (filmmaker of "My Father, the Genius" and "The Axe in the Attic"), Kuth has crafted a meditative documentary that is poignantly intimate yet surprisingly universal.