2006

Love and Other Disasters

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 2006

Studio

Skyline Films

Flighty Emily "Jacks" Jackson works for the British edition of Vogue magazine. Rather than pursue a relationship, Jacks regularly hooks up with her devoted ex-boyfriend, James Wildstone, and lives with Peter Simon, a gay screenwriter. When Jacks meets Argentinian photographer's assistant Paolo Sarmiento, she assumes he is gay and tries to bring him and Peter together, unaware that Paolo is straight and in love with her.

Cast

Matthew RhysPeter Simon
Santiago CabreraPaolo Sarmiento
Catherine TateTallulah Wentworth
Jamie SivesFinlay
Stephanie BeachamFelicity Wentworth
Gwyneth PaltrowJacks

