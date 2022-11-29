Not Available

Love and Revenge... With a Meat Cleaver

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The director's final work prior to his early death to chronic liver disease was this gleefully ghoulish horror comedy, which imparted the following straightforward moral: if you smother your wife to death with a bowl of porridge and bury her remains in a shallow grave, purely in order to start a new life with your mistress - then don't be too surprised if your wife returns and is more than a little angry about the situation! Like Shabl's two previous features, the film was released theatrically before also becoming a minor hit on home video.

Cast

