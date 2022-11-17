Not Available

The journey of a young pianist Lisa who lost her mother overcomes her inner fears and backs on her life stage again. Lisa plays the piano in a piano lounge bar in downtown LA every night. Her mother was a very popular pianist here when she was alive. Lisa wants to be successful as her mother but she cannot get out from her mother’s death for a very long time and she refuses to play her mother’s songs in front of people. Until one night, she accidentally hears Bobby, a waiter playing her mother’s song skilled and beautifully which affects her heart deeper inside. She is touching by the music and deciding to play her mother’s song “Love and run” on the stage, honoring her memory with playing her music.