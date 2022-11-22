Love and Sometimes a Curse

Not Available

Dalmatia in the 1930s. Mate Pivac, a policeman and father of eight, finds out that the King himself becomes godfather to every ninth children in the country, and tries to make his wife sure that they need another child hoping for financial or any other kind of support. Eventually in the town arrives a circus troop, whose main star looks identically to Our Lady of the Angel. The attractive lady arouses male fantasies, so local women ask from Mate to make her leave the town by force. The trouble is that Mate himself is not immune to her beauty.