A romcom with a time-travel twist. Daniel Duncombe is not a committer. When he’s not working at a café or running to stay in shape, he’s perfectly happy to chill at home. Then he starts waking up from weird dreams to find cryptic messages scrawled on his bedroom window. Slowly it dawns on Daniel that the same mysterious force is guiding him into contact with a strange assortment of equally unattached strangers who intrude on his routine.