Kate is a Naval officer whose married to a Marine. When she learns her husband is committing treason she turns him in. He's sent to prison and she divorces him and would have to deal with the stigma of being married to a traitor. A few years later, her husband escapes from prison and the consensus is that he's going after her. And he approaches her but doesn't do anything to her. She thinks he's up to something and tries to find out what it is.