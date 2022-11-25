Love and Truth

Not Available

Makoto, who works at the Sugawara Law Office, is a new lawyer who is a new lawyer and still works as a director's secretary, but is a woman who values ​​women's rights above all else. Even though she is a married woman, her husband is suffering from the stalker's threat in the days when she rarely meets overseas. Still, one day while believing in love, she hears the story of Yoko, a woman who asks to prepare for a lawsuit saying she has been sexually assaulted. The warden refused to prosecute without solid material evidence, but Makoto somehow wants to help her. Yoko had contacted her separately if she knew Makoto's feelings, and she showed a videotape saying it was decisive evidence ...