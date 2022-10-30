Not Available

LOVE: AS YOU LIKE IT is a no-budget, feature-length film adaptation of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy AS YOU LIKE IT set in modern-day San Francisco's hip Mission District. The film, which features an unique overall vision incorporating both super 8mm film and digital video, follows a group of dynamic characters as they struggle with what it means to love, and to be loved. Unapologetic and unforgettably wild in its approach to combining Shakespeare and cinema, LOVE: AS YOU LIKE IT is simply not to be missed. This is not Shakespeare at its finest; this is Shakespeare the way its meant to be - bold, brave and brassy.