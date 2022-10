Not Available

Dracula and Renefield relocate to 70's era New York in search of Cindy Sondheim (the reincarnation of Dracula's one true love, Mina Harker). "Trouble adjusting" is a wild understatement for the Count as he battles Cindy's psychiatrist, Jeffrey Rosenberg (a descendant of Van Helsing who changed his name for professional reasons?), who may almost certainly, possibly, may be in love with Cindy too.