2015

Love at First Fight

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 2015

Studio

Appaloosa Films

Arnaud, facing an uncertain future and a dearth of choices in a small French coastal town, meets and falls for the apocalyptic-minded Madeleine, who joins an army boot camp to learn military and survival skills to prepare for the upcoming environmental collapse. Intrigued and excited by Madeleine’s wild ideas, Arnaud signs up for the boot camp himself. They soon realize that the boot camp is harder than they’d imagined, but the experience nonetheless cements them together as the couple continues to explore their young love.

Cast

Adèle HaenelMadeleine Beaulieu
Kevin AzaisArnaud Labrède
Antoine LaurentManu Labrède
Brigitte RoüanHélène Labrède
William LebghilXavier
Thibaut BerducatVictor

