Love at Look Lodge

Not Available

Noah (Jonathan Keltz), a workaholic, has plans for a weeklong vacation at a remote lodge leading up to his sister Justine’s (Kathryn Kohut) wedding. Noah and his sister have grown apart over the years, and Justine is hoping to reconnect with her brother over the week. With tremendous help from the hotel’s activities coordinator, Lily (Clark Backo), Noah opens up to his sister and welcomes his new brother-in-law Craig (Chris Violette) into the family. As Noah starts to discover what is really important in life, he also falls in love with Lily.