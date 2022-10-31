Love at Seventh Sight

Not Available

He is an audio technician, an unromantic man looking for the most romantic sound on earth. In an unexpected encounter, he comes across two of the most romantic things—- a beautiful recreational vehicle and its beautiful owner. The girl loves to travel the world and the boy hopes to find the most soul-soothing sound in nature. Pursuing their dreams, they decide to travel together in the recreational vehicle.As they journey through picturesque sites and scenes, the girl helps him to regain his sensitivity and the boy teaches her how to value life.