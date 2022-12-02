Love at the Ranch

Not Available

Allison Sawyer is the go-to reporter at Metropolis Post, known for breaking high-profile stories. Her next story is writing a profile piece on one of her favourite authors Annabelle Lee. Annabelle based all her romantic novels on the timelessly beautiful Clybourne Ranch, far away from city life. Allison heads to the ranch and meets Hank and his adorable Grandma Stella who have been running the place together for years. As Allison gets closer to Annabelle’s life, she also becomes a lot closer to Hank. Sparks fly and there are surprises around every corner…