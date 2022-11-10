Love at the Top

Not Available

A cynical tragicomedy focusing on the different ways of love in the times of the sexual revolution. Nicholas Mallet, an inconspicuous and shy bank employee, one day successfully invites Marie-Paul, a young woman he hadn't known before, in the streets of Paris to a café and sleeps with her the next day. When he tells his surprised friend Claude about the incident, the disillusioned and handicapped writer develops a plan to control and manipulate Nicholas' life.