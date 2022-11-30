Not Available

In a big city, people lead their own lives with hope and determination. For some, the lives can be sweetened a bit with the flavor of love. The movie about lives in the big city that sees the intermingles between people from different social statuses and class. The story of a high fly business man who falls for a girl who he has only heard her voice. An old man who can not remember anything in his present day while still remember his first love from years ago. A young boy who lost all hope and found new ones while he decided to jump from a sky bridge. All of them are connected through the local country songs that tell them of hope and love.