Love Beats

After a year living in London, Edu backs out of an audition for the British Music Academy, and returns home to his sleepy hometown outside Valencia feeling doubtful, reserved and depressed. In a matter of days his brother will be married and amidst all the excitement he is unwilling to admit to his family and friends his cowardice. In the days leading to the impending nuptials, Edu will reconnect with old friends, strike up with his old band and longingly pine for the gorgeous Alicia. The catch is that Alicia also happens to be the girlfriend of Edu’s best friend Juanma. But anything and everything can happen in a short period of time, and as each day passes, Edu’s perceptions change as he learns that those closest to him also hold secrets of their own.