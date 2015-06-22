2015

Love Between the Covers is a feature-length documentary film about the little-known, surprisingly powerful community of women who read and write romance novels. Romance fiction is a female-powered engine of commerce, a multibillion-dollar business, and a tech-savvy global sisterhood. Women who write and think about relationships turn out to be amazing community builders. Love Between the Covers takes us inside this world, one of the few places where women are always center stage, where female characters always win, where justice prevails in every book, and where the broad spectrum of desires of women from all backgrounds are not feared but explored unapologetically. For three years, we follow the lives of five published romance novel authors and one unpublished newbie as they build their businesses, find and lose loved ones, cope with a tsunami of change in publishing, and earn a living doing what they love-while empowering others to do the same. We watch romance authors and readers