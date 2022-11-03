Love by Mistake

Not Available

Julio del Toro is a successful writer in his fifties, who has always had his life under his control: his wife Myriam, his daughter Milly, his mistress Silvia and, of course, his career ... until the day that, returning from one of his frequent foreign travel, this consistent world will fall into crisis. His daughter has started an affair with a Spanish older than him, his mistress poses a serious ultimatum, a young journalist begins to prepare a report on his work, and he faces the question if he is already finished as a creator. Then the real problem of the artist will arise: his inability to make decisions, to adapt to new contexts, his insecurity about his own life. While Julio feels increasingly confused and disoriented, women around him will make the decisions that he is not able to take.