Tele-counsellor Hannah, who cannot say anything that is not in her mind and must always speak it, is visiting a school counselling office due to a counselling call of a female high school students and meeting Min Woo, who is a nosy teacher. Although cyclical Hannah has no passion for counselling, Min Woo tries to make Hannah start counselling by stubbornly interfering Hannah. Troubles are made between two people and...