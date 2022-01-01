1992

Love Can Be Murder

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 1992

Studio

Not Available

Elizabeth Bentley is a successful lawyer who suddenly has some "punkish" daydreams of being "Rambo" right around the time her clueless boyfriend Brad asks her to marry him. After a therapy session, she quits her job to the surprise of her family and Brad, and goes into the detective business, opening her own private-eye office. Unfortunately, the ghost of the private-eye who owned the office still lingers and Elizabeth's the only one who can see or hear him. At first, she becomes an unwilling partner in Nick Peyton's unfinished investigation, but then she finds herself falling for the salty, but dead, guy.

Cast

Jaclyn SmithElizabeth Bentley
Corbin BernsenNick Peyton
Doug HaleEdmund Carlyle
Cliff De YoungBrad Donaldson

View Full Cast >

Images