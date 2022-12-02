Not Available

Includes: Come On, Children, Let's Sing - Kim Hopper, Jessy Dixon Love Can Turn The World - African Children's Choir If The Lord Wasn't Walking By My Side - Ivan Parker There's A Higher Power - Jeff & Sheri Easter Born To Serve The Lord - Sue Dodge Almighty - The Talley Trio I'm Glad - Russ Taff Livin' For The Moment - The Booth Brothers One Day At A Time - Lynda Randle Trying To Get A Glimpse - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Everything Is Going To Turn Out Right - The Isaacs Claire De Lune / Jesus Loves Me - Anthony Burger Hear My Song, Lord - Bill & Gloria Gaither, Guy Penrod, Doug Anderson, Sonya Isaacs, Charlotte Ritchie, Sheri Easter I Love You, Lord I Lost It All To Find Everything - Jessy Dixon Unworthy - Ben Speer, Bill Gaither There Is A River Because He Lives - Bill Gaither, Ben Speer, Guy Penrod