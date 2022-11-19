Love Charm

Not Available

Berta is a young girl whose boyfriend Jorge is too timid to ask for a salary increase, something that she always reproach him. Berta has to work in a special job in Mr Gordon's amazing house. The couple fantazice about living there. Suddenly, Jorge receives a substancial heritate and decides to keep it in secret to surprise his girlfriend. He buys a palace and furnish it with Mr.Gordon's help. The secret creates a series of comic entanglements between the two couples, but everything will be solved happily.