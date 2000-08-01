2000

Love Come Down

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 1st, 2000

Studio

Not Available

Two brothers in their early 20s, one black, one white, each the other's keeper since their family was torn apart by a decade old tragedy. Neville is a comedian struggling with his comedy, and his brother, Matthew, is a boxer consumed with the pleasure and pain of his skin. Neville becomes enchanted with Niko, a beguiling young singer who becomes entangled with him on his journey of self-discovery. With the support of their long-time friend Julian and Sister Sarah, a nun with a past, Neville and Matthew come to understand love in all its forms. Written by Conquering Lion Productions/FilmWorks

Cast

Martin CumminsMatthew Carter
Rainbow FrancksJulian
Barbara WilliamsOlive Carter
Peter WilliamsLeon
Jennifer DaleBea Rosen
Kenneth WelshIra Rosen

View Full Cast >

Images