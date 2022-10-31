Love, Concord

Not Available

Fun-loving, popular goofball Gerry is a typical high school student - he plays basketball and video games and is all about the ladies. But being the class clown can be a real bummer when no one takes you seriously on the important stuff. One day Gerry meets Melinda, a straight-laced fellow student who begins to show him that life is about more than just fun and games. Set in the San Francisco suburb of Concord, this charming romantic comedy shows that reaching one's full potential takes a little bit of humor and a whole lot of sincerity.