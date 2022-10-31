Not Available

"Love Connected" is a story about the lives of 14people facing 5 different situations on Valentines Day. On Valentines Day, the probation period for Terry (Terry Wu) is over. Will the girl he loves, Debbie (Chelsea Tong), let him pass and becomes her real boyfriend? Wai (Justin Log) is a singer at the shopping mall, can he use his music to touch the girl, Bobo (Stephy Tang), he loves? Dragon and Tiger (I Love You Boyz) meets Goldfish (Miki Yeung) online as they have an adventurous day together on Valentines! Joe (Joey Leung) and Fong (Kay) are a couple who is in a rut after 7 years together, will this Valentines dinner be their last supper? Womaniser, Fai (Sammy Leung) plans to date 3 different girls on Valentines Day, but will his plan work or fail? All will be revealed in "Love Connected"!