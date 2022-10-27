Love Crimes

Not Available

A tough female district attorney is investigating a man who picks out women from public places by posing as a famous photographer, then takes pictures of them, then pushes on their submissive tendencies and takes advantage of them physically and financially. The trouble is that none of these women want to press charges, because they feel fulfilled in some way by their encounter. The DA arranges to meet him and finds herself in a similar situation as the other victims, and has to come to grips with her own submissive desires.