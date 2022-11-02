Not Available

Love doll

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Films 66

Michel, 45, has everything he can desire: a good job, a wife and a brilliant and passionate young lover. But one day on a whim he purchases a rubber doll that is advertised as almost real, discovering all the submission and obedience he can not find in his wife. The obsession becomes so strong that he begins to be jealous and distrustful of those who may desire it.

Cast

Michel PiccoliMichel
Rada RassimovIsabelle
Michel AumontHenry
Queta ClaverMaria-Luisa
Manuel AlexandreJose-Luis
Amparo Soler LealThe directrise

