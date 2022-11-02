Michel, 45, has everything he can desire: a good job, a wife and a brilliant and passionate young lover. But one day on a whim he purchases a rubber doll that is advertised as almost real, discovering all the submission and obedience he can not find in his wife. The obsession becomes so strong that he begins to be jealous and distrustful of those who may desire it.
|Michel Piccoli
|Michel
|Rada Rassimov
|Isabelle
|Michel Aumont
|Henry
|Queta Claver
|Maria-Luisa
|Manuel Alexandre
|Jose-Luis
|Amparo Soler Leal
|The directrise
