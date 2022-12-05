Love Evolutionism

Not Available

An An (Guo Biting), a single young woman of marriageable age, is an ordinary white-collar worker in an advertising agency. She moved to get rid of her ex-boyfriend's harassment. The new neighbors are a pair of siblings. Her brother Pan Xiaozhe (played by Duan Yihong) likes to use biological knowledge. As a postdoctoral fellow in biology who looks at all daily affairs, his younger sister Pan Xiaoxing (played by Liu Yase) is optimistic and cheerful. In a competition for advertising proposals, Pan Xiaozhe, who often made people laugh or cry on weekdays, unexpectedly helped An An with his biological knowledge, and An An was promoted smoothly.