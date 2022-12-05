Love Evolutionism

An An (Guo Biting), a single young woman of marriageable age, is an ordinary white-collar worker in an advertising agency. She moved to get rid of her ex-boyfriend's harassment. The new neighbors are a pair of siblings. Her brother Pan Xiaozhe (played by Duan Yihong) likes to use biological knowledge. As a postdoctoral fellow in biology who looks at all daily affairs, his younger sister Pan Xiaoxing (played by Liu Yase) is optimistic and cheerful. In a competition for advertising proposals, Pan Xiaozhe, who often made people laugh or cry on weekdays, unexpectedly helped An An with his biological knowledge, and An An was promoted smoothly.
View Full Cast >