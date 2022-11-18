Love Exclusively

Not Available

When ambitious reporter Allie Rusch is recruited by vindictive music manager Vivian Cartwright to play cupid to famous pop musicians Caleb Greene and Carson Peet in return for an exclusive story over Valentine's weekend, Allie soon realizes Caleb has his sights set on her. Now, torn between her big career move and her growing feelings for Caleb, Allie is left to question whether she can coerce Caleb into something his heart does not desire, or if she should fall in love and make him her very own Valentine.