Jai Kumar is a wealthy industrialist, and lives in a palatial house with his wife: Sheena, son: Vishal, and daughter: Sapna. He has made arrangements for Sapna to get married to Vishal, who is the son of his partner in a business venture. But Sapna is in love with Suraj Singh, who plays in an orchestra, and is the son of an army captain, Veer Bahadur Singh. When Sapna introduces her dad to Suraj, he is rude to Suraj, and upset that Sapna has spoiled his plans for him. Jai does not speak out openly against Suraj when he is with Sapna, for fear of antagonizing her, but discusses this issue with Vishal, and together they concoct a scheme that will separate Sapna and Suraj forever.