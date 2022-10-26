Love for Beginners

Not Available

Hibino Tsubaki (Takei Emi) is a young teenage girl with a talent for styling other people's hair. Yet, Tsubaki suffers from low self-esteem and isn't very comfortable styling her own hair. She also has a tendency to dress old-fashioned. She's teased at high school because of this. One day, popular male student Tsubaki Kyota (Matsuzaka Tori) targets Tsubaki for teasing. Tsubaki Kyota holds sway over the entire classroom and is quite a playboy. Inexplicably they fall in love. Meanwhile, Tsubaki Kyota has commitment issues...